Northern Trust Corp Has $354.27 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,678,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163,200 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.95% of Match Group worth $354,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $2.90 on Monday, hitting $80.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,472. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.96 and its 200-day moving average is $123.03. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 89.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

