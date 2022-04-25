Northern Trust Corp Has $393.53 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,149,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 260,832 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Marathon Petroleum worth $393,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,039,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $3.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,594,298. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.26. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $93.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

