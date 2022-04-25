Northern Trust Corp Has $405.08 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,228 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Hershey worth $405,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $157.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.26. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,018,187 shares of company stock valued at $207,120,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

