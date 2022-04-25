Northern Trust Corp Has $435.66 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,792,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,825 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.00% of Hilton Worldwide worth $435,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 664.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,746,000 after buying an additional 149,043 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,883,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Argus increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Macquarie increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.73. 14,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.76 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.84.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

