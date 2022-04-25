Northern Trust Corp Has $466.50 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,199,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,606 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of SBA Communications worth $466,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.43.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $4.19 on Monday, hitting $362.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,316. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $281.45 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.68.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

