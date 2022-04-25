Northern Trust Corp Has $838.69 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,389 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.21% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $838,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 518.5% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.84. 38,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.94. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $247.69 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

