Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,022,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of Citigroup worth $1,329,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $50.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

