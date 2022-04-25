Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,407,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190,105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.41% of Emerson Electric worth $781,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

