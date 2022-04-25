Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,460,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.30% of Fastenal worth $477,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,871,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49,281 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in Fastenal by 264.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.28. 28,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,448. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

