Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,385,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 82,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.39% of Norfolk Southern worth $1,007,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,348 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.26.

NSC stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.59.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

