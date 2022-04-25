Northern Trust Corp Sells 147,067 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,679,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,067 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.42% of Eaton worth $981,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Eaton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 295,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,079,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Eaton by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.86. 3,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,730. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.99 and its 200 day moving average is $159.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $139.12 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

