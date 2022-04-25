Northern Trust Corp Sells 163,080 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,209,382 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 163,080 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.13% of Electronic Arts worth $423,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

NASDAQ EA traded down $1.70 on Monday, reaching $126.39. The company had a trading volume of 30,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,346. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average is $131.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $446,696.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,223,678. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.