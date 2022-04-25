Northern Trust Corp Sells 41,791 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,671,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,791 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.11% of S&P Global worth $1,260,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock opened at $379.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.29. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $363.54 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

