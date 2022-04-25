Northern Trust Corp Sells 47,299 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,915,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,299 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.34% of Cerner worth $363,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERN. Argus downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.75. The stock had a trading volume of 53,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.87. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

