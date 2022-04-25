nOS (NOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,230.00

nOS (NOS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One nOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, nOS has traded flat against the US dollar. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00045797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.13 or 0.07362629 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00042050 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

