Novacoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $164.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. Novacoin has a total market cap of $194,098.74 and approximately $164.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Novacoin has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0831 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,148.35 or 1.00009891 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00054707 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00024722 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001718 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

