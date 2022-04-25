Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Andrew D. Lipman Sells 1,000 Shares

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $47,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,332.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NUS opened at $45.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.25. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.9% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.
About Nu Skin Enterprises (Get Rating)
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.