Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Andrew D. Lipman Sells 1,000 Shares

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $47,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,332.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NUS opened at $45.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.25. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.9% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.