NULS Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $42.74 million and $5.90 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00045502 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.40 or 0.07314254 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041933 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

