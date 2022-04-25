NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Trimmed by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.1% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Barings LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 202.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after buying an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after acquiring an additional 181,955 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,348,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.19.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,540,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.80. The company has a market capitalization of $568.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

