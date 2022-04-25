NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $188.00 target price on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors is driven by a strong demand environment across the end markets. It continues to benefit from strong position in secular growth markets including automotive, industrial & IoT, and communications infrastructure. Its safety products for advanced driver assistance systems have been gaining momentum. Also, rising 5G network deployments are driving communication business growth. Further, growing adoption of NXP’s offerings, product design wins and strength in infrastructure remain positives. Solid momentum in RF power for base stations remains a tailwind. However, uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remain headwinds. Further, softness in the mobile market is a concern. Also, mounting expenses and a leveraged balance sheet are risks. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.95.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $170.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $164.75 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

