Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $137.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.78. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $71.24 and a 12-month high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum ( NASDAQ:OAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 33.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

