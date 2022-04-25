ODUWA Price Hits $0.37 (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 57.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $4,095.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,810.10 or 1.00151127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00054836 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001726 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000756 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.