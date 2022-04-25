OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

OGE traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.07. 1,182,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,926. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,876,000 after acquiring an additional 647,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,652,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,959,000 after acquiring an additional 181,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,921,000 after purchasing an additional 130,657 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,541,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,528,000 after purchasing an additional 241,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,036,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,178,000 after purchasing an additional 327,872 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

