Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.96

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 57654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

