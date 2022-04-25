OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 3,581 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASX. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASX traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.54. 27,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,991,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASE Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

