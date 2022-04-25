OneAscent Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CARR stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,426. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

