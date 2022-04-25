OneAscent Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

UTHR stock traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.23. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,801,060 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.