OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 440,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 170,873 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BRF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in BRF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

BRFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of BRF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.91. 103,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,012. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. Brf S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

