OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,899 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $173,418.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Williams III purchased 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.93. 966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.50. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.28.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

