OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 351 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter worth $65,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,129.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBS. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.84.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $398.75. 8,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,668. The business has a 50 day moving average of $469.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $600.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $378.88 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of -237.29 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

