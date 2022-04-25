OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AON by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.67.

Shares of AON stock traded down $11.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

