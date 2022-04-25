OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,665 United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 367,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

NYSE:UMC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,509,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,449,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

