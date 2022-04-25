OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys 247 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 144.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $81.80. The stock had a trading volume of 627,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,617. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.37.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

Amdocs Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.