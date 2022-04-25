OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,051. The firm has a market cap of $260.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average of $107.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $581.50.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.