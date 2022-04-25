OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,997 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,627,021 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $177,289,000 after purchasing an additional 839,640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 985.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 854,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 775,417 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,451,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 504.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,314 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after purchasing an additional 639,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 307.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 825,519 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,018,000 after purchasing an additional 622,791 shares in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STM stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,460,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

