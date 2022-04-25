OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 44,239 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Ford Motor makes up 2.3% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

NYSE F traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $15.13. 56,193,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,194,216. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.