OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,297 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 213,728 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 7.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,420,000 after buying an additional 64,363 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 10.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,988,000 after buying an additional 71,717 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SAP by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,491,000 after buying an additional 59,604 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,945,000 after buying an additional 47,886 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP traded down $2.49 on Friday, hitting $103.85. 2,378,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.87. SAP SE has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

SAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.