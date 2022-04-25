OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.41. 3,977,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,769. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.