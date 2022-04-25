Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 15,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 584,265 shares.The stock last traded at $40.77 and had previously closed at $40.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Open Text in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.22.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $876.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Open Text by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Open Text by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Open Text during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

