OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.05. OptimizeRx posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

OPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 292.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 30,259 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPRX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.33. 10,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.77 million, a P/E ratio of 375.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

About OptimizeRx (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.