ORAO Network (ORAO) Price Reaches $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last week, ORAO Network has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. ORAO Network has a market capitalization of $374,195.22 and $37,973.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ORAO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044985 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.87 or 0.07330604 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00045213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ORAO Network Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

