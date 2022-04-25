OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.13.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $6.49 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $479.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 84.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 203.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

