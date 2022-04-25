Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Orchid has a market cap of $160.15 million and approximately $22.75 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00033300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00103618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

