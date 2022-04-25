Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Trading 5.3% Higher

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 108,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 224,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The stock has a market cap of C$121.10 million and a PE ratio of -20.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44.

In related news, Director Robert Wares acquired 156,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,636,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,555,363.66. Insiders acquired a total of 406,500 shares of company stock worth $148,155 in the last 90 days.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Bowmore Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Osisko Metals Incorporated in June 2017.

