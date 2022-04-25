Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.79

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 1843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Outbrain from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51.

Outbrain ( NASDAQ:OB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Outbrain had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Outbrain Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.

