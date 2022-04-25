Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.52.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $50.30 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -35.24%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,089 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,897,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,474,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,710,000 after buying an additional 1,649,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,653,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

