Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $68.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 560,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 4,024,894 shares.The stock last traded at $47.65 and had previously closed at $50.30.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.52.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Ovintiv by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 481.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

