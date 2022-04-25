Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of OC stock opened at $85.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. Owens Corning has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $109.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

