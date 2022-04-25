Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.830-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.88.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.29. The stock had a trading volume of 662,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,722. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.29.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.