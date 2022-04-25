PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Up 2.4%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $14.89. 2,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,701,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,438,000 after buying an additional 306,370 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 145,269 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,309,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

